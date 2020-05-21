CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Woman Defends Having Large party During COVID-19 Pandemic

Skyline, B&O Railroad Bridge 463, Cleveland, Ohio, America

Source: joe daniel price / Getty

A local Cleveland woman had a gathering to celebrate her daughters birthday/graduation. Police say she had 20 to 30 people there, she said it was 15. She got a citation for having a large gathering.

“There’s gonna be a large amount of people inside. I don’t know how you want to play it,” said one of the officers.

“I understand the whole quarantine thing, but it was 15. My baby just turned 20. It was her birthday and she graduated. Just wanted to do something nice for her,” she said.  Read More

Should she have received a warning first? Or the fine? Do agree that some form of action needed to take place? What are your thoughts?

Take a look at the video below

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3107697" align="alignleft" width="787"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili via Instagram[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Ohio Woman Defends Having Large party During COVID-19 Pandemic  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
13 items
Azealia Banks Drags Lana Del Rey By Her…
 8 hours ago
05.22.20
20 items
Professional LeBron Hater Paul Pierce Says The King…
 10 hours ago
05.22.20
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 11 hours ago
05.21.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…
 12 hours ago
05.22.20
Photos
Close