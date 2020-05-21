The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need to Shop

Here at HB, we keep an ear to the sale streets to provide you with the best beauty deals you didn’t even know you were looking for. And while there are always swoon-worthy deals to shop, this Memorial Day Weekend has taken those sales to the next level.

Whether you’re looking for skincare essentials, haircare products, new wig units and more, you’ll be able to save big this weekend. Of course, with so many people shopping the e-racks, you’ll want to grab your desired picks ASAP.

So, without further ado, get your credit card ready and start building your shopping carts.

1. BLISS

Want to go the extra mile in your skincare routine? Then you need to add a facial brush to your arsenal. And thanks to Bliss, you can score 20% off sitewide on blissworld.com from May 20th through May 25th. Just use the code HELLOSUMMER to enjoy the savings.

2. CLARISONIC

Speaking of skincare, you can never go wrong with adding facial brushes into your routine. Prepare to save big with a whopping 30% off on all Mia Smart devices and Mia Smart sets on clarisonic.com from May 21st through May 25th. No code needed. You can also satisfy your beauty tool fix at sephora.com with Mia Smart devices hitting the racks at 30% off.

3. FEKKAI

Want to take a clean approach to your haircare products? Fekkai will come in major clutch. The brand is offering a free gift with purchase between May 21st through May 25th. The gift with purchase will be a three-piece travel set of Brilliant Gloss on all orders over $80. And of course, you’ll receive free shipping.

4. IT COSMETICS

Battling breakouts, dryness, dark spots and other skincare issues? IT Cosmetics is here to help you revive your skin. Shop the brand and enjoy 25% off sitewide. On May 25th, get a free Keep It Cool Makeup Bag with any $75+ purchase. And until May 31st, get a free Lash Blowout mascara with any $60+ purchase.

5. KÈRASTASE PARIS

Want to give your hair a salon-quality touch in the comfort of your own home? Look no further than Kèrastase Paris. Spend $85 and receive the mini Genesis Bain & Travel Size Extentionsite Thermique. Spend $100, receive a mini Genesis Bain & Fondant and Travel Size Extentionsite Thermique. If you go big and soend $125, receive a mini Genesis Bain & Fondant, Travel Size Extentionsite Thermique & L’incroyable and Soleil Pouch.

6. LANO

Need to re-up on softening lip products? Lano is just what you need. Offering some of the best soothing lip formulas, you’ll be able to revive chapped, dry lips in no timr. This Memorial Day Weekend enjoy 40% off Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers in Beach Pop( a sheer pink shimmer) and Desert Glow (deep shimmer) at Ulta.com.

7. HOMEDICS

Since your stuck indoors, it’s essential that your home transforms into your personal spa. And with the right massage tools and wellness picks, you’ll be able to get the relaxing break you need. Homedics will be offering a 20% off sitewide until May 25th, exclusing UV products.

8. NAILS INC

There’s no such thing as having too many sheet masks in your collection. And if you’re in need of a few more options, Nails Inc will get you right together. If you shop the brand from May 22nd through May 25th and spend $30+, you’ll be able to score the Flower Power sheet mask. Enriched with flower extracts and vitamin E, you’ll be bale to give your skin antioxidant protection and intense hydration.

9. LUVME HAIR

Looking to stock up on some wigs? Luvme Hair has got you covered! This Memorial Day Weekend enjoy 22% off with code MD22 on the best wig styles ranging from bobs, lobs, deep wave, kinky wave, body wave, and other offerings.

10. DERMSTORE

You can always count on Dermstore to come through with all of the essentials you need. Shop the brand at up to 20%off on makeup, skincare and haircare products with code SUMMER.

11. MACY’S

There is no better feeling than being able to shop all the products you need at one location. Macy’s is delivering up to 20% off of top brands and $10 off any purchase of $25 or more. Just use code MEMDAY at checkout to get instant savings.

12. COVER FX

Want to achieve a flawless beauty beat. Consider it done with Cover FX. Enjoy 20% off all summer essentials with code SUMMER.

13. PARACHUTE

Take your at-home spa sessions to the next level with the right lounging essentials. Parachute is offering 30%off sitewide from bedding, bathrobes, pillows and more.

