“The Beat Don’t Stop” TV One’s Original Go-Go Music Documentary Premieres June 21st

TV One will celebrate Black Music Month with the debut of an original documentary, ‘The Beat Don’t Stop,’ airing on Sunday, June 21 at 8/7C. The long-awaited documentary highlights the history and legacy of Go-go music and features trailblazers, legends, and stars who have championed the sound throughout the decades. The film also delves into the evolution of the Go-go culture, celebrating the legacy of the Godfather of Go-go music, Chuck Brown, and the pivotal role Radio One played as the original broadcast platform for the music genre.

‘The Beat Don’t Stop’ features a host of celebrities, artists, music historians, and community leaders including rapper Doug E. Fresh; band members from Junk Yard Band, Trouble Funk, E.U., Backyard Band, TOB, TCB and Maiesha, and the Hip Huggers; the dance crew Beat Ya Feet Finest; music historian Dr. Natalie Hopkinson; music journalists Ericka Blount and Alona Wartofsky; Don’t Mute DC organizer Ron Moten; talent promoter and former MCA Records executive Bo Sampson; music producers Chucky Thompson and Tone P; Radio One Personality Angie Ange; DJ Flexx; hip hop artist DJ Kool; DJ Konan; and many more.

The film will take viewers through the history of D.C.’s indigenous sound, which emerged out of underprivileged neighborhoods during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s and was largely blamed for the rise in crime and violence that paralyzed D.C. Go-go legends and current artists, historians, community leaders, and journalists provide first-hand accounts about the social power and influence of Go-go and how the music served as a platform for African Americans to elevate and address issues such as class struggles, gentrification and the music’s impact on black culture. It will also examine the passion that fueled social movements, including Don’t Mute DC, which emphasized the music’s power and influence amid a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

Additionally, during Black Music Month, TV One will feature highlights from its acclaimed signature series, UNSUNG. Beginning Wednesday, June 3 at 8 P.M. ET, profiles of prominent musical figures who have impacted regional sounds from West Coast R&B, Philly Soul, East Coast Hip Hop, and The DC Sound will air. Featured episodes include Chanté Moore, Michel’le, The Boys, The Dramatics, Blue Magic, Billy Paul, Goodie Mob, Roxanne Shante, Trick Daddy, and Kenny Lattimore.

TELL US: What memories do you have of Go-go music?

“The Beat Don’t Stop” TV One’s Original Go-Go Music Documentary Premieres June 21st was originally published on mymajicdc.com

