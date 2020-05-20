Trump Refuses to Unveil Obama’s Official White House Portrait

President Donald Trump is breaking a forty-year tradition of presidents by refusing to unveil former President Obama’s official White House portrait in the traditional ceremony. Trump has been very vocal about his disdain for Obama but most recently he has accused Obama of “the biggest political crime in history” that he is calling Obamagate. When asked in a press conference exactly what Obamagate was Trump didn’t say what the crime was.

See his remarks here

President Trump and former President Obama have only met in person once since the inauguration in 2017 and that was at the funeral for President George H. W. Bush in December of 2018. NBC first reported that the traditional unveiling ceremony wasn’t on the White House calendar, and it may not even occur while Trump is in office. So that means if Trump is re-elected for a second term, Obama’s portrait may not be unveiled until 2025.

Former President Obama hosted Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura for their unveiling ceremony while in office. He stated during the traditional ceremony, “We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences.” NBC has also reported that Former President Obama has no interest in attending the ceremony while Trump is in office.

