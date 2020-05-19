Canton Will Not Have a 4th of July Fireworks Ceremony This Year

The City of Canton has decided to pull the plug on its annual Independence Day Monumental Fourth Fireworks Celebration this year.

In other words, there will not be a public event involving fireworks and a large gathering this summer. It is all due to concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

City officials said the decision was made “out of health concerns for our residents, and is consistent with public health concerns over holding large attendance events.”

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei is being optimistic that the event can resume for next year.

There is an alternative plan that the city is considering for next year:

Although the July 4 celebration isn’t taking place, Canton is still planning to display more than 1,100 flags on decorative light poles throughout the city in an effort to “bring of sense of pride to our community.”

Canton is not the only city to put the brakes on fireworks for this year, as Akron did the same thing for its celebration at Lock 3. That city is also looking at other options for alternative celebrations for 2020.

