‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Boyce and Girlfriend Found Dead In Las Vegas

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who was most known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead last week along with his girlfriend in a Las Vegas condominium.

According to Deadline, Boyce, and his girlfriend, Nigerian model Natalie Adepoju was found Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 3300 block of Casey Drive. He said officers were responding to a “dead body” call at 2:48 p.m. While details are scarce at this time, police did reveal that “the incident was not criminal” before declining to give further details.

Crowley had a small but key role in the 2008 film Twilight, the YA vampire movie that spawned a lucrative franchise and made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, took to social media to mourn the death of her son with a heartfelt post. In the post, captured by Deadline, Wayne shared that shortly before his death, Greg Boyce solidified plans to open a restaurant, before noting that he was an amazing chef.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings,” Ms. Wayne wrote. “He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Ms. Wayne concluded the heartfelt letter to her son by remembering their last encounter, before somberly realizing that it would never take place again.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You’d cook, I’d come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you’ve left me baby, I’ve lost 7 lbs. The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny.”

Gregory Tyree Boyce was just 30 years old and Natalie Adepoju was just 27 years old, the couple is survived by Gregory’s 10-year-old daughter Alaya and Natalie’s son Egypt.

