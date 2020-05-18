Cincinnati: Bar Owners Make Changes After Crowd Photos Appear Online

Even though some bars opened this weekend some still didn’t practice social distancing…. Some where over crowed and of course there were photos online to prove so.

Via WLWT

A lot of residents were excited to get out and visit bars and restaurants Friday, when they reopened their outdoor dining areas after more than a month of being shut down due to COVID-19. But things seemed to get out of hand at certain restaurants, prompting owners to make changes and Mayor John Cranley to issue a warning.

Photos surfaced of Rosedale in Over-the-Rhine, with what appeared to be overcrowding inside the bar. The photos prompted owners to make adjustments to the bar’s layout and hours, calling Friday night a learning experience for everyone.

