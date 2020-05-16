Houseparty App Connects With Westside Gunn For “In The House” Campaign

Westside Gunn has transformed himself into one of the most capable creative minds in Hip-Hop and fashion and his expert knowledge of those cultures will be on display in a new venture. The Griselda Records x Fashion Rebels mastermind has connected with the social networking app Houseparty for a weekend-long invite that invites fans into the world of the Buffalo, N.Y. star.

With most of the world locked down and indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gunn, a survivor of the virus, will play host to Houseparty app users and offer a pair of art and lifestyle pieces. If one thing is apparent about WSG and his cohorts is that they are at the forefront of what’s popping in the streets both sonically and in terms of visual display.

This Saturday (May 16), Gunn will hop on Houseparty at 2PM EST for the first installment of his Houseparty stint, with part two of the collaboration taking place on Sunday, May 17 at 3PM EST exclusively via the app. Gunn, who typically lets his music and merch do the most of his talking, realizes that people enduring the lockdown could use something that brings people together.

“Everyone knows I’m not into cameras and stuff like that and my team can tell you that. But working with Houseparty just made sense when the opportunity to direct, produce content and maintain creative control was brought to the table. My entire life is art! This is a dope opportunity to do something fresh and different to move the culture forward during these times we all gotta live through,” Gunn said via a press statement.

It’s been a strong 2020 so far for WSG, who is fresh off delivering his stellar Pray For Paris project with promises of more projects from himself, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher.

