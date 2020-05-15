Looks Like Megan The Stallion Has An Admirer

It looks like the H-Town hottie has a not so secret admirer. Slim Thug jumped in her IG comments to share his thoughts on her love life and shoot his shot! i’m keeping an eye on this, I think they would make a great couple!
via. HNNH
Slim Thug says Megan Thee Stallion needs to settle down with someone from her home state, specifically him.
If you ask fellow Texas rapper Slim Thug, he may just be what Megan needs to feel comfortable enough to settle down.
Sliding into her comments on social media, Slim Thug wrote that she needs what he’s got.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: