Looks Like Megan The Stallion Has An Admirer

H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion was previously linked to Moneybagg Yo but that ended several months ago, leaving room for Bagg to move on with Ari Fletcher. The Suga rapper never seemed too interested in moving onto another relationship, messing around with some select names but never locking herself down. She’s said on numerous occasions that nobody is ready to handle her. Could that be what’s holding her back?

If you ask fellow Texas rapper Slim Thug, he may just be what Megan needs to feel comfortable enough to settle down.

Sliding into her comments on social media, Slim Thug wrote that she needs what he’s got.

