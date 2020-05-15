Go Ahead And Get Comfortable Robert

Robert can’t catch a break! It looks like the R&B crooner needs to just get comfortable because he’s gonna be sitting for a while. He has tried once again to get out of jail due to the coronavirus and once again he has been denied!

via.Allhiphop

“My review of the defendant’s medical records reflect that he is receiving more than adequate care to manage this condition,” Judge Donnelly ruled. “The health care professionals at the MCC see him regularly, and are working with him to implement lifestyle changes so that his condition improves.”

In each of her previous rulings, Judge Donnelly labeled the singer a flight risk, due to the dozens of felony counts he faces for sexually exploiting teenaged girls and women since the late 1990s.

R. Kelly has fought back, insisting he can’t flee anywhere due to his fame, his dwindling financial resources and the pandemic, which has shut down travel around entire world.

Once again, Judge Donnelly upheld an earlier ruling branding R. Kelly a flight risk.

In fact, on April 30th, R. Kelly was hit with more charges for abusing a victim known as Jane Doe 5, and for deliberately giving two people herpes.

