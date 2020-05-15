Offset Gets Candid About Quarentine Life With Cardi

It looks like quarantine or not, 2020’s summer will still have Migo’s in the playlist. As the Migo’s prepare to drop a new project and tease the world with new singles like “Taco Tuesday”; Offset sat down with GQ and opened up about what he’s doing when he’s not working, and how he and Cardi are spending time together in quarantine.

Via. GQ

When he isn’t taking fit pics in the driveway, the Georgia-bred rapper is recording in his home studio and working on a new concept for the next Migos album via regular calls with Quavo and Takeoff. That’s right: It might not be called Culture III. “[Quarantine] has just given me a harder grind, a harder drive, on the inside,” Offset said. “Ever since ‘Bad and Boujee’ went No. 1 and then we dropped Culture and Culture II, I’ve heard the word culture so much. As artists you challenge yourself—you have to keep moving forward. So I’ve been thinking of a plan to make something as powerful or more powerful [than Culture].”

And of course, Offset and his wife, Cardi B, are using their rare mutual downtime to do quarantine couple things, like binge-watch Tiger King. When asked whether lockdown has brought him and Cardi closer together, Offset was unequivocal: “Yessir. Both our time and both our schedules be hectic, so we’re taking advantage of that. But,” he continued, “we’re both ready to get back to work.”

