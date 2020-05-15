CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome [Stream]

This is for you Prince fans.

The Prince Estate, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming event of Prince and the Revolution: Live, a historic concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

This was the first live concert footage that Prince officially released both on television broadcast and home video. The audio has been remastered and available to Prince fans everywhere on YouTube! Check out the concert above and jam for the rest of the weekend!

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).

RELATED: Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood

RELATED: Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased ‘Originals’ Album

RELATED: Prince Compares Record Contracts To Slavery, Defends Jay Z’s Streaming Service

Prince Tribute

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Continue reading Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

[caption id="attachment_3624087" align="alignnone" width="660"] Source: iOne / Used with Permission[/caption] On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger. What are your favorite songs from the Purple one? Click Below To Listen Live   Purple Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvnYmWpD_T8 Baby I'm A Star https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Lgf2VU_M70 Kiss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9tEvfIsDyo   Diamonds & Pearls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwUKR_9Xdns

Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome [Stream]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Vado ft. Dave East “Politics,” EarthGang ft. Malik…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Calls Murder of…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close