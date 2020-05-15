Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome [Stream]

This is for you Prince fans.

The Prince Estate, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming event of Prince and the Revolution: Live, a historic concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

This was the first live concert footage that Prince officially released both on television broadcast and home video. The audio has been remastered and available to Prince fans everywhere on YouTube! Check out the concert above and jam for the rest of the weekend!

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).

RELATED: Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood

RELATED: Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased ‘Originals’ Album

RELATED: Prince Compares Record Contracts To Slavery, Defends Jay Z’s Streaming Service

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 25 photos Launch gallery Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 1. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 1 of 25 2. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 2 of 25 3. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 3 of 25 4. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 4 of 25 5. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 5 of 25 6. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 6 of 25 7. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 7 of 25 8. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 8 of 25 9. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 9 of 25 10. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 10 of 25 11. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 11 of 25 12. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 12 of 25 13. Getty Source:false 13 of 25 14. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 14 of 25 15. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 15 of 25 16. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 16 of 25 17. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 17 of 25 18. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 18 of 25 19. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 19 of 25 20. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 20 of 25 21. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 21 of 25 22. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 22 of 25 23. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 23 of 25 24. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 24 of 25 25. Prince 1958-2016 Source:false 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 [caption id="attachment_3624087" align="alignnone" width="660"] Source: iOne / Used with Permission[/caption] On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger. What are your favorite songs from the Purple one? Click Below To Listen Live Purple Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvnYmWpD_T8 Baby I'm A Star https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Lgf2VU_M70 Kiss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9tEvfIsDyo Diamonds & Pearls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwUKR_9Xdns

Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome [Stream] was originally published on mymajicdc.com