Cincinnati: Weather Warming Up Today Close To 80 Degrees!

Looks like today it’s going to be warmer than it has been the last couple of days… The weather will get up into the high 70’s real close to 80 degrees.

Please bring on he summer time weather please!!!

Via Fox19

With this warmer weather comes rain and thunder chances, however. These will not be “washouts,” Marzullo says, but just watch out for occasional thunder or downpours. Those rain showers could arrive in the Tri-State as early as Thursday morning.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

