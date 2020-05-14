Turns out it’s awfully hard to get work done when your bed is RIGHT THERE, calling your name.It’s so tempting to crawl back under the sheets and catch a quick snooze when the ‘itis’ comes down on you. According to a new survey, one-third of people who’ve been working from home during the pandemic admit they’ve been NAPPING on the clock.

And that’s not the only non-work thing people have been squeezing in while they’re working from home. According to Zippia.com, more than 60% have spent more time on social media or texting than they used to when they had to go into work.

Other things people have been doing include taking more breaks . . . playing video games . . . taking care of their kids . . . doing outdoor activities . . . applying for other jobs . . . and doing, quote, “bedroom activities that would get you sent to HR.”

Another survey found 35% of people who are working from home think their company is tracking what they’re doing.

1/3 of People Have Napping While Working From Home was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

