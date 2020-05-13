Midday Workout: Jackie Paige Show’s You How To Use a Chair To Burn Some Major Calories

Grab a chair, and get ready to work! In this week’s Midday Workout, I am showing you how you can use a chair to tone your arms, tighten your core and burn calories.

Perform each exercise for 45- 60 seconds, going straight into the next exercise after the 45-60 seconds are up.

When you have completed all four exercises, take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up, before, and cool down, after, this workout!

1. Up and Down w/ Side Plank

2. Step Ups w/ Knee Raise

3. Scissors

4. Sprawls

For more workouts and to join my virtual H.I.I.T or Zumba class, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

Enjoy!!

