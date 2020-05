The Bonfyre Joins The Quick Silva Show Talks New Music, Inspirations, & More

Continue reading Kiana Ledé & The Bonfyre Headline The 93.9 WKYS Women’s Day Celebration [Photos]

Kiana Ledé & The Bonfyre Headline The 93.9 WKYS Women's Day Celebration [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3775053" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital[/caption] Woman's History Month commemorates and spotlights the role of women in American history. So in honor of the ladies, 93.9 WKYS presented it's Women's Day Celebration concert with rising stars Kiana Ledé and The Bonfyre along with newcomer Alex Mali and it was fire! Check out some of the highlights below and thank you to the ladies and fans for coming out for such a special event!