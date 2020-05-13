CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Asking For A Friend: Boosie Badazz Claims He Had ‘Grown Woman’ Perform Oral Sex On Son & Nephews [VIDEO]

During another infamous Instagram Live session, Boosie spoke to his fans while launching into his now controversial statement about getting his son and nephews.

 

 

“Ain’t finna get my son no motherf*ckin’ sh*t out here,” Boosie opened in the video. I’m training them boys right. I’m training them boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. They was 12, 13, they got head. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f*cking son’s d*ck sucked. You f*cking right.”

Savage Word Of The Day: Enter To Win A $500 Gift Card Daily

This isn’t the first time Boosie battled a similar controversy. He doubled down and said he was just “getting them prepared.” This obviously had plenty of people talking on his IG page, which was also the case gaging by the reaction of our listeners calls. Take a listen to some of our callers opinions and let us know on social media your feelings about the topic.

SEE ALSO: Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work” For Son, Nephews

SEE ALSO: Lil Dicky Surpasses Donald Glover + Here’s When Future’s ‘High Off Life’ Album Drops [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Shimmy Shimmy Nah: Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat, Black Twitter Is Flummoxed

19 photos Launch gallery

Shimmy Shimmy Nah: Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat, Black Twitter Is Flummoxed

Continue reading Shimmy Shimmy Nah: Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat, Black Twitter Is Flummoxed

Shimmy Shimmy Nah: Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat, Black Twitter Is Flummoxed

[caption id="attachment_834641" align="aligncenter" width="737"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lil Boosie proudly took to Instagram to show off his fit at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets game, a Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt. Being that the Baton Rouge rapper never pledged the historically Black fraternity; “Black Greeks,” Black Twitter and most everyone with an inkling of sense cried foul. It’s generally understood that you are only “allowed” to don paraphernalia and rock the letters of a Black frat is you earned them. What that means is often debated, but those are the rules. Failing to adhere to these principles could lead to a stern talking to or even a fade depending on the setting or context of the situation. https://twitter.com/iam_johnw/status/1215142777794834432 Boosie clearly had at least a passing understanding of what he was wearing since he captioned the IG post with “#kappafresh.” The calls for Boosie to remove the gear were immediate. But, he wasn’t having it. Initially, he said he was just getting fresh. https://twitter.com/autumn___byrd/status/1215140222717087744 But then he relayed his thoughts when someone told him it was in his best to remove the sweatshirt in question with a subtle threat—Boosie basically doubled down, saying “I wear what I wanna wear.” https://twitter.com/aintulefteye/status/1215152627870322689 So much for doing the knowledge. Also, let’s keep it a buck, knowing the rapper’s history, are YOU going to run up on Boosie and tell him what to do with his gear? Nevertheless and needless to say, Black Twitter reacted with all the opinions. There are those who say he wrong, those who say let him wear what he wants, and those clearly just itching to slander Black frats. Peep some of the most flagrant commentary in the gallery. https://twitter.com/Mz2euceBOSS/status/1215119303441293318

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Asking For A Friend: Boosie Badazz Claims He Had ‘Grown Woman’ Perform Oral Sex On Son & Nephews [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Migos “Racks 2 Skinny,” Westside Gunn “Euro Step”…
 22 hours ago
05.13.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
HHW Gaming: Job Listing Claimed PS5 Was Dropping…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Kodak Black Steps In To Help 5th Grade…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close