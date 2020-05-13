Top 10 Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now

The past few months have been a whirlwind of stress and anxiety with the pandemic changing our lives right before our eyes. People are finding ways to cope whether it’s positive or negative. So, how are you getting through it?

A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety. And here are the top 10 ways we’re reducing that stress, according to NYPost.

1. Exercising, 52%.

2. Watching more TV, 42%.

3. Sleeping, 38%.

4. Meditating, 37%.

5. Drinking more alcohol, 32%.

6. Playing games, 32%.

7. Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.

8. Taking prescription meds, 27%.

9. Having sex, 27%.

10. Using CBD, 25%.

Have you developed any of these habits as your stress reliever? For more info, click here.

