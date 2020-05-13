Tekashi 6ix9ine Donates to Charity; Charity Rejects It!

You know you have to be not well liked if you donate money to charity and the charity sends it back. That’s what happened in the case of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been labeled as a snitch for talking to the FBI about his gang activity and getting members of the Trey Nine gang some major jail time. He has since been released from jail.

According to USAToday, the rapper announced that he was going to donate 10% of the proceeds from his new single “Gooba” to charity — and he made around $2 million in less than a week off of the song and a line of merch surrounding the hit. No Kid Hungry — a non-profit which works to ensure the end of child hunger, said in a statement, “We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.”

The statement continued, “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Tekashi responded, saying, “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

Wow! Since he has been labeled as a snitch, no one wants any dealings with him. He recently had to relocate to new home in the witness protection program after his address was leaked on social media. For more information, click here.

