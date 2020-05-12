Nancy Pelosi Wants To Give You Another $1,200 Stimulus Check!

Nearly two months have passed living with the the threat of the coronavirus. Many lives have been completely changed thanks to this global pandemic. Americans have been receiving stimulus funds over the last several weeks which were intended to offer relief in this time of being laid off, fired, or working from home.

But the truth is, that stimulus check was not nearly enough for most people to take care of all their financial responsibilities and needs. For many people, that money came and went and now they’re wondering where to turn next. With millions of Americans hoping for or relying on unemployment benefits, things are getting worse by the minute.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has recognized the real need for more financial assistance and has revealed a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, the largest relief bill in American history. This would put another round of stimulus money in Americans’ pockets.

This package, presented by the Democratic party, is called The Heroes Act and would provide $1 trillion for cities and states to avoid more layoffs and $200 billion to pay essential workers. Individuals would be sent another $1,200 and up to $6,000 given per household.

The beast that is COVID-19 is still taking lives everyday, this new package would provide about $75 billion for more coronavirus testing.

The Heroes Act is scheduled to be voted on this Friday but many Republicans are already adamant about not approving the bill. They feel the extra aid isn’t needed and Republicans like Senator John Cornyn feel it’s too soon to jump into another stimulus since “a lot of the money we’ve already appropriated hasn’t even gone out the door yet.”

“For the families who are suffering though, hunger doesn’t take a pause, rent doesn’t take a pause, bills don’t take a pause, the hardship of losing a job or tragically losing a loved one doesn’t take a pause,” Pelosi said. She recognizes this crisis is “a historic challenge” and “momentous opportunity for us to meet the needs of the American people, to save their lives, their livelihoods and our democracy.”

