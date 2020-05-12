Angie’s Morning Motivation: Most Of The Battle Is Just Getting Your Mind Right [VIDEO]

Today’s morning motivation comes from ThinkGrowProsper, “Most of the battle is getting the mind right.”
We have to get out of our heads by creating problems that aren’t even there with people we shouldn’t even be battling. We all need that friendly reminder to not keep playing the problem over and over in your head and release it, because most of the time you’ll realize it’s not even worth your energy!
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu
