Cincinnati we have to stop all of this gun violence. There was another shooting this time in Winton Hills. Police are still investigating.

Via Fox19

Officers are on scene in the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue. The victim is a male with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

Cincinnati: Shooting In Winton Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: