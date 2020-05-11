CLOSE
5-Year-Old Georgia Boy Shoots And Kills Brother After Finding A Gun In The Woods

Road in Cumming

Source: Emma karakus / Getty

According to AJC, A 12 year old boy was shot and killed by his 5 year old brother after the boys found a gun in the woods in Griffin, GA over the weekend. The boy  told police they found the gun in the woods and thought it was a toy.

Police say they believe the gun was left by a group who had evaded police earlier that day, after running from a traffic stop and heading into the woods. Authorities as still investigating the shooting and have not identified any suspects for the gun.

Lt. Daniel Jett said in a statement that, “We will diligently pursue and charge any other parties responsible for the actions leading up to the apparent abandonment of this weapon allowing for access by these innocent children.”

5-Year-Old Georgia Boy Shoots And Kills Brother After Finding A Gun In The Woods  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

