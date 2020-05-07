Mother’s Day: From our Heart to Yours

TODAY IS MOTHER’S DAY! TO SHOW OUR APPRECIATION FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO, 101.1 THE WIZ & PAPA JOHN’S WANT TO GIVE YOU A PIZZA PARTY ON US! TO WIN JUST HEAD TO THE WIZNATION INSTAGRAM AND LIKE THE WIZNATION AND PAPAJOHNSCINCY PAGES WITH THE HASH TAG “CINCYLOVESMOMS” (ALL ONE WORD) FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE PAPA JOHNS MOTHERS DAY GIVEBACK. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.

FROM OUR HEART TO YOURS

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTEST

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

THE FROM OUR HEART TO YOURS SOCIAL MEDIA CONTEST (“CONTEST”) WILL BEGIN ON SUNDAYMAY 10TH 2020 AT NOON AND END ON SUNDAY MAY 10TH 2020 AT MIDNIGHT (“CONTEST PERIOD”). THIS CONTEST WILL BE CONDUCTED EXCLUSIVELY VIA INSTAGRAM. FIVE (5) WINNERS WILL BE AWARDED TWO (2) DIGITAL CODES TO BE USED FOR TWO (2) LARGE ONE TOPPING PIZZAS FROM PAPA JOHNS. (ARV = $25.00) (“PRIZE”).

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WIZF-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the CINCINNATI, OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, listeners must do the following:1. CONTEST PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ENCOURAGED TO UPLOAD A PHOTOGRAPH OF THEMSELVES IN TRUE MOM FORM OF THEM SELVES MAKING MOMMY MEMORIES HAVING FUN, BEING GOOFY OR HAVING FUN WITH THEIR KIDS DURING THESE TIMES. PARTICIPANTS MUST TAG THEIR PHOTO TO THE WIZNATIONINSTAGRAM (@WIZNATION) AND @ THE PAPAJOHNSCINCY PAGE AND INCLUDE THE HASHTAG #CINCYLOVESMOMS.2. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.3. ALL ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 11:59PM LOCAL TIME ON MAY 10TH 2020, OR THEY WILL BE VOID.4. One entry per person per day per Instagramaccount during the Contest Period. 5. FIVE (5) SUBMISSIONS WILL BE SELECTED AT RANDOM, AS DETERMINED IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF THE STATION AND WILL BE SELECTED AS A WINNER(S). 6. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.7. Winner(s) will be notified via direct message on Instagram and will be asked to provide their contact information (phone number and / or email address).8. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, Prize must be claimed by phone via digital code no later than 5pm on MAY 12TH 2020, or the Prize will be forfeited.9. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim the Prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.10. Any registration information and/or submissions provided by participants for purposes of this Contest will be disclosed to the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, and not to Instagram.11. This Contest is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.12. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.13. The Prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim Prize on behalf of the winner.14. All decisions made by the Station and Company management regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:• Entries must be “family friendly” and may not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in the Station’s sole discretion.• Entries must not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content or references.• Submissions may not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy• Entries must be produced and solely owned by the contestant (or parent/legal guardian) submitting the entry• Entries must not contain commercial products (e.g., clothing, toys, food) and/or their trademarks, brands, logos or endorsements • Entries must be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions• Submissions must not contain: derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others• If additional individuals are featured in the entry, each entrant warrants and represents that the entrant has obtained permission from each person who appears in the submission

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:1. The Contest is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the CINCINNATI, OH metropolitan area. 2. Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the CINCINNATI, OH metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. 3. Participants may only win once during this Contest. 4. Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from the any one of the following radio stations: WIZF-FM, WOSL-FM, AND WDBZ-AM within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from any one of the above-listed radio stations during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:1. Each winner will be awarded the following Prize elements:

​FIVE (5) WINNERS WILL BE AWARDED TWO (2) DIGITAL CODES TO BE USED FOR TWO (2) LARGE ONE TOPPING PIZZAS FROM PAPA JOHNS. (ARV = $25.00) (“PRIZE”).2. Transportation to and from any event venue (if applicable), meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.3. Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.4. Dates and times of concerts, events, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.5. No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.6. All Contest winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.7. If for any reason a Contest winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Contest sponsor and / or Contest administrator if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits. 8. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:1. Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. 4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Contest Period.5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Contest sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest. 6. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, Instagram, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded Prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel. 7. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize. 8. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed. Contest void if prohibited by law.9. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Contest rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.10. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Contest. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. 11. By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.12. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Contest, including; cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.13. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion. 14. COPIES OF CONTEST RULES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS, MONDAY – FRIDAY 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., IN THE OFFICES OF THE STATION, LOCATED AT 705 CENTRAL AVE STE 200 CINCINNATI OH 45205. COPIES OF CONTEST RULES MAY ALSO BE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE STATION’S WEBSITE OR DURING ON-SITE / IN-PERSON REMOTE EVENTS.