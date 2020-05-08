Two Philly Cops Allegedly Beating Down & Aiming Gun At A Man [Video]

Video has surfaced of two Philadelphia police officers allegedly attacking a biker throwing him to the ground and start throwing punches at him. When an innocent bystander walked over it is seen in the video the police officer pulling out his firearm and aims it at the pedestrian so he doesn’t get close.
The reasoning for all the commotion has not been announced but from the video it seems that the police officers might’ve taken it overboard.
#DIRECTMESSAGE Hi I’m writing because my boyfriend was in a situation with the cops today on Mascher and Cambria they hit him off his bike and they beat him up. I wanted to know if you can post it so whoever has the videos can send them to me. You have a great platform to get this around please I want justice for him! I appreciate it so much This is the only video I have but I need close up videos so I can see the cops faces
More details to come as the story develops.
