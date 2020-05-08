Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors

This is scary stuff. It is completely insane how details are so sketchy and unknown as more news and changes develop every day with COVID-19. The idea that you really have no idea how people are contracting it as more things are developing daily is definitely nerve wrecking.

via CBSnews

Traces of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been found in the semen of some severely infected men, raising the possibility that the virus might be sexually transmitted, a new study from China claims.

Researchers found evidence of the virus in six men out of a group of 38 COVID-19 patients at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China who provided samples.

The six men included four who were still infected and two who were recovering, the researchers said.

Read More here https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-mens-semen-survivors-sexual-transmission-covid-19/

