DHL Express

DHL Express is hiring ramp and warehouse agents at the CVG Hub with starting pay up to $17.45 per hour. If you want to work with aircraft, drive equipment outdoors, and learn to be an international specialist, apply today! DHL is hiring ramp and warehouse agents for all shifts, with full and part time schedules available. Agents receive two raises per year and qualify for medical benefits, generous 401k and tuition reimbursement. DHL is an equal opportunity employer.    Don’t have a car? The TANK 2X bus service provides service direct to DHL!

Have you ever wondered what it takes to move packages around the world? Explore the teams and departments at the CVG Hub located in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Learn more about working at the CVG Hub at https://www.dhlcvg.jobs

Apply below, or call 866-229-9675 to schedule a visit

  • Visit us:

    DHL Express Recruitment Center

    Open Mon-Fri 8am to 4pm

    236 Wendell H Ford Blvd

    Erlanger, KY 41018

Be sure to bring your Birth Certificate or US Passport, Social Security Card, and Driver’s License or State ID.

