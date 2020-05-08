CLOSE
Georgia May Be Opening, But Kenya Moore Says She Is Staying Inside

Kenya Moore has been making headlines as of late. With the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion a few days away and a recently reignited beef with former Celebrity Apprentice enemy Vivica A. Fox (remember she called her a “toxic trick”), Kenya has her fair share of drama going on. All amidst the national coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star resides in ATL. And while the rest of the state will be opening up, Kenya reveals she’ll be staying home.

“There are a lot more people wearing masks where I go, but I am still sheltering in place,” she said in an interview with EXTRA. I go to the grocery store, but I look like someone who is wearing a hazmat suit when I go.”

Speaking of hazmat suits, apparently the RHOA reunion gets a little “messy.” According to Kenya,  “You feel like you need to take a hot shower and just disinfect yourself. She added, “It gets a little messy.”

It wouldn’t be a Kenya Moore interview if she didn’t drop some tea and dish some shade. The haircare mogul revealed NeNe is not longer the highest paid peach holder. “At some point she was, but not anymore… That is a fact.” So is taking home the biggest check? “That’s easy. That’s Kandi,” Kenya said.

And now for the shade, here’s what she had to say about Vivica A Fox, who recently admitted she still can’t stand her former cast mate. “F— that bitch. Nope, nope, nope,” she said in an interview on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with the Queen.

“I think it’s embarrassing to speak on something that happened so many years ago. I think people need to forgive and forget and move on. I’ve moved on… I wish her nothing but the best.” She added, “I think she needs some happiness in her life.”

“RHOA” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Read the full story over at Extra.com.

