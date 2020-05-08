Past ‘Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Sounds Off On Resurfaced Tyra Clip

Days after a video resurfaced of Tyra Banks being Tyra, berating a contestant in a vintage clip of America’s Next Top Model, the model is now speaking out.

Remember, in the clip, Banks was trying to pressure Dani Evans into closing the gap in her teeth if she wanted to win the competition and have a successful modeling career. Evans pushed back. But the supermodel relented, coming off as a bully.

READ ALSO: Tyra Banks A Villain?

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

“Yes, why not?” Evans responds.

“This is all people see …” the host said while sticking her finger on her front teeth. “It’s not marketable.”

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

Since the video hit Twitter, folks had plenty to say, including gap-toothed model Slick Woods, who took to Instagram to show her support for Evans, who had yet to say anything publicly about the 2006 incident.

“No one should ever talk to you like that @danievans1, that episode fucked up little Simone/Slick so that’s how y’all feel @tyrabanks @miss_jalexander?” the Fenty muse wrote.

Seeing that, Evans finally spoke out, posting a video of herself on Instagram, reflecting on where her mind was during that time.

“In that moment the 19-, 20-year-old Danielle stood there realizing that it was my one-way ticket out on this side or keeping my gap on this side and going back to Little Rock, Arkansas. What you think I’m gonna choose, fam?”

Evans also shared that the moment wasn’t as authentic as we might have thought since the “whole fiasco about two or three times,” however, Evans had her eye on the prize: a modeling contract.

“I was not going to allow something that was physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself. I had a laser focus goal. Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way,” Evans stressed. “It wasn’t about coping out. It was about understanding what holds weight and value in my life and teeth was not one of them.”

You better tell them!

Since Tyra’s name has been dragged all week on social media, the 46-year-old has yet to release a public statement. As our Deputy Editor Shamika Sanders recently pointed out, this isn’t the first time, sis has showed her a** on her show. From her calling Yaya DaCosta “defensive” for defending her Afrocentric fashion to “her damaging ‘We were rooting for you’ rant against Tiffany Richardson. When Tiffany didn’t cry upon being eliminated, Tyra scolded the hopeful.”

If anything, we’re happy that Dani had a chance to own her narrative and get the last word.

RELATED NEWS:

Tyra Banks A Villain?

Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic Surgery: ‘I Want A Breast Reduction‘

Detroit Woman Becomes The Face Of A Beauty Brand After Years Of Colorism Bullying

Past ‘Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Sounds Off On Resurfaced Tyra Clip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: