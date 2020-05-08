CLOSE
Cincinnati: The Bengals Release Full 2020 Football Schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals have released the 2020 NFL schedule!

Via: FOX19

The season-opener will take place Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m. against the LA. Chargers in Cincinnati.

The full schedule is as follows:

L.A. Chargers: Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m.

@Cleveland Browns: Sept. 17, Thursday Night Football

@Philadelphia Eagles: Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

@Baltimore Ravens: Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

@Indianapolis Colts: Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns: Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans: Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

@Pittsburgh Steelers: Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

@Washington Redskins: Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

New York Giants: Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

