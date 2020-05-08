CLOSE
Stevie Thee Stallion: Hilarious Video Of Steve Harvey As Megan Thee Stallion Making Its Rounds On Social Media

A social media account by the name of @mystergiraffe took Hot Girl Meg's NPR Tiny Desk performance and put the comedian's face over hers.

It is apparent that these quarantined times might be driving a lot of us a little stir crazy while also upping the creativity as we’re all cooped up in the midst of the spring season. A direct result of our time indoors has birthed a video featuring Megan Thee Stallion reimagined as Steve Harvey with hilarious results.

A social media account by the name of @mystergiraffe posted a clip onto Twitter and Instagram featuring Hot Girl Meg’s NPR Tiny Desk performance alongside New York funk and soul band, Phony Ppl, which was a crowd-pleasing affair when it first aired.

However. the Myster Giraffe remix has taken the video and its popularity to new heights by putting the longtime comedian and host’s face onto Megan’s with expert seamlessness. We’ll bet you good, long money that once you see the clip, it’ll be burned in your brain for quite some time.

Check out Myster Giraffe’s hilarious Megan Thee Stallion X Steve Harvey mashup in the clip below. While you’re at it, learn more about Myster Giraffe’s creative aims here.

