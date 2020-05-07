Chris Brown Celebrates Bday With New Music Drop

For whatever reason, it just feels crazy that Chris Brown is 31 now. It’s like we all grew up together but for some reason you just expect celebrities to be young forever right? Well to celebrate his birthday he teamed up with Young Thug and dropped a mixtape called Slim&B! Someone cue the Maybach music girls and have them whisper “Quarantine muuuuusic!”

Chris Brown has been one of the hottest R&B artists in the game ever since he was 16-years-old back in 2005. He’s been extremely consistent since then and is now regarded as a legend in the genre. He turned 31 today and celebrated right way as he released a new mixtape with Young Thug at midnight titled ‘Slime & B.’ It contains 13 tracks with features from Future, Gunna, E-40, Too $hort, and more. They also shouted out Miami superstar duo, City Girls, on a self-titled song.

