Kevin Durant & 3 other Members of the Brooklyn Nets Test Positive for Coronavirus

China v United States - USA Basketball Showcase

Source: Noah Graham / Getty

According to TMZ & The Athletic, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for Coronavirus … Read Below

Alright Now we have all been home sad and mad that we cant watch sports. It all started because of JAzz player Rudy Gobert who tested positive for Covid-19 causing a stoppage before the game had started against OLC THUNDER.. But now it looks like after Rudy passed it along to his Teammate, Donavin Mitchell, more players in the league have it. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting along that along with Kevin Durant, 3 Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive and have issued Reached out to other teams that the Jazz have played.

This now brings the total NBA players positive to 7. They include: Donavon Mitchell (Jazz), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Christian Woods(Pistons), and Kevin Durant (Nets), and 3 unnamed Brooklyn Nets.

Source: Tmz.com

