Indianapolis Cops Shoot, Kill Unarmed 21-Year-Old Black Man On Facebook Live And Then Laugh About It

Police in Indianapolis chased and shot a young Black man, presumably in the back, on Wednesday evening in the latest instance of preventable violence by law enforcement against African Americans. Sean Reed was live streaming himself on Facebook at the time that he was shot. But what police apparently did not know was that even after they shot and killed him and even shared a laugh over his dead body, they were still being recorded by the Facebook Live session Reed started before he died.
Update: May 7th at 9:17 AM:
Shortly after the shooting people gathered at the scene of the shooting.
Several people have come forward and identified the man as Sean Reed. The police have not officially have identified the man.
Original Story:
Indianapolis Metro Police are currently investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city’s northwest side that occurred Wednesday evening.
Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase. According to police, during the foot chase, there was an altercation. Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man.
The man involved in the pursuit has not yet been identified. The officer that was involved in the shooting was not hurt.
Source: WISHTV
