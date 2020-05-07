CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy

Born Day Blessings!

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Congratulations are in order. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano welcome a new baby boy.

Coincidentally, it also happens to be Meek’s 33rd birthday today (May 6), too. Per 2020 rapper protocol, Meek shared the news of the new arrival on Twitter.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift Red heart,” he tweeted today.

Meek already had a son from a previous relationship. Congratulations to Meek Mill and his growing family.

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
RoboCop & Other Updates Announced As Part of…
 1 hour ago
05.07.20
NYPD Detective Is Actually Fired For Bogus Drug…
 1 hour ago
05.07.20
Barack And Michelle Obama To Virtually Honor The…
 1 hour ago
05.07.20
Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy
 1 hour ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close