Former Principal’s ‘Teacher Appreciation’ Rap Video Goes Viral!

A former principal and now educational consultant decided to show love to all the teachers for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week 2020’ by creating a now viral video of himself and other educators getting their rap on! They are nice with it too..

Check out the video below:

Mervin Jenkins of South Carolina who happens to be an educator and an emcee who goes by the rap name Spectac, wrote a rap showing educators around the globe some love. He even got the other teachers to join him in creating a video for it. The video went viral and was even shared by superstar comedian Chris Rock.

Jenkins made this post to his social media thanking Chris Rock, saying, “THANK YOU @chrisrock for posting the @Nearpod @flocabulary Teacher Appreciation Video on yesterday!!! So many people have been able to witness the magic of the love we share for our educators!!! “They’re all superheroes like Black Panther”! @mrikeramos for rocking out with me on the bars!!!”

Congratulations to you Mr. Jenkins aka Spectac and thank you for showing love to the teachers!

