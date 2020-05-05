21 Savage & Tequila Avión Are Hosting The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Tonight, 21 Savage along with his DJ, Marc B, are going to be hosting the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration for fans across the globe to enjoy. The evening will be all about transcending your home, being borderless and celebrating life–and of course, if you’ve got some tequila of your own at home, that wouldn’t hurt. During the live stream, fans will be able to ask 21 Savage questions and dance along to some of his favorite songs. This is the closest we’ll able to get to having a live concert for the foreseeable future, so we might as well take advantage while we can!