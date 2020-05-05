Who’s Cappin?! “The Only Don We Acknowledge Is Lemon” [VIDEO]

This Who’s Cappin goes to Don Lemon, and not for anything he did wrong, but as an honor for his monologue the other night calling out President Donald Trump asking what issue does he really have with President Obama?

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated,” Lemon opened with.

He continued with, Made it on his own—didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punke’d you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

This isn’t the first time Lemon has voiced his frustrations regarding Trump and probably won’t be his last at this rate. Listen to Lore’l help prove Don Lemon’s points, and the internet adding the Nas ‘Ether’ instrumental under the audio just tops it all off!

Listen to Who’s Cappin with Lore’l every Tuesday and Thursday on The Morning Hustle.

