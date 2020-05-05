Tory Lanez Launching The Dream City Fund To Benefit Covid-19 Relief Efforts [VIDEO]

In todays Hip-Hop Spot, Rap Snacks is looking to help people learn about the stock market. The Hip Hop themed chip company has launched a new app designed to teach users about stocks and investments. “The Stock Boss Up app is a free digital stock market simulation that lets users test the waters of investing without using their own capital” according to sources.

Tory Lanez is using his popularity for a great cause, as he just launched the ‘Tory Lanez Dream City Fund’ which is going to help bring relief to people effected by the coronavirus. After two feel good stories, we can’t say that YFN Lucci felt “good” after the internet roasted him after removing his permanent grills and showing his teeth. We tried to have listeners help out and say something nice, but it didn’t help…

