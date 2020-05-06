Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by two men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.
The two men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis wanted to question Arbery because he was seen jogging and they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood.
View this post on Instagram
Ahmaud Arbery was only 25 when he was killed by two white supremacists in Brunswick, Georgia. We NEED to persuade key officials at the state level and federal level to do the right thing and bring Ahmaud’s killers to justice! CALL 770-800-0689 RIGHT NOW or go to RUNWITHMAUD.COM/call to get started!
We first discovered the story on Don Lemon’s CNN interview where Ahmaud’s Mother, lawyer and friend of the show; Attorney Lee Merritt discuss the story. We ask the community to rise up and seek justice!
Attorney Lee Meritt who was also Jean Bothams lawyer is reportedly heading to Georgia today.
Related Article: Amber Guyer Sentenced to 10 years in Botham Jean’s Murder
CREDIT: @leemerrittesq
CREDIT: @grassrootslaw
Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean
Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean
1.Source: 1 of 19
2.Source: 2 of 19
3.Source: 3 of 19
4.Source: 4 of 19
5.Source: 5 of 19
6.Source: 6 of 19
7.Source: 7 of 19
8.Source: 8 of 19
9.Source: 9 of 19
10.Source: 10 of 19
11.Source: 11 of 19
12.Source: 12 of 19
13.Source: 13 of 19
14.Source: 14 of 19
15.Source: 15 of 19
16.Source: 16 of 19
17.Source: 17 of 19
18.Source: 18 of 19
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery was originally published on thebeatdfw.com