Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by two men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The two men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis wanted to question Arbery because he was seen jogging and they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood.

We first discovered the story on Don Lemon’s CNN interview where Ahmaud’s Mother, lawyer and friend of the show; Attorney Lee Merritt discuss the story. We ask the community to rise up and seek justice!

Attorney Lee Meritt who was also Jean Bothams lawyer is reportedly heading to Georgia today.

Related Article: Amber Guyer Sentenced to 10 years in Botham Jean’s Murder

CREDIT: @grassrootslaw

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

In Memory of His Mother, John Wall and His Family Foundation Donate Masks & Meals To Healthcare Workers

Kenny Burns addresses Backlash for Challenging Diddy’s Black vote comments

Minimal Bars Icon French Montana Claims His Music Can Beat Anyone, Except Drake & Jay-Z

Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Television Series

Diddy You Listening?: Joe Biden Unveils “Lift Every Voice” Plan Geared Towards Black America

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 5, 2020: Social Distancing While Black — Justice Thomas Speaks — Teacher Appreciation

Brandy Talks New Single “Baby Mama” & If She Would Battle Monica In An IG Live Verzuz?

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

Carnival Cruise’s Will Sail Again Aug. 1st!

Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery was originally published on thebeatdfw.com