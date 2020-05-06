Naomi Campbell Shot Her Own Essence Cover

How do you pull off a cover story shoot with Naomi Campbell while social distancing? The ladies over at Essence Magazine gave us a lesson in werking from home with their 50th anniversary issue cover shot by the supermodel herself.

Campbell flexes her photography skills in the self-portrait cover for their special Golden Anniversary edition.

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’ 50th Anniversary Issue,” Campbell said in the fancy folds. “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient.”

Just getting the magazine to digital stands during a pandemic is a story in its own.

“We spent the weeks leading up in a sea of shoots and late nights editing copy for the biggest issue in our history. But just a few days before our shoot with Naomi, the world as we knew it, quite literally, stopped,” said Allison McGevna, Deputy Editor.

Like Black women always do, the team worked feverishly to pull together a cover special enough for their milestone and a cover that reflects the current time.

“Bringing this issue to life in the midst of a global pandemic represents everything that Black women are and illustrates how we will continue to show up for them in the best and worst of times, as we have done for the past five decades,” Editor-In-Chief Moana Luu said.

Naomi used an iPhone to get the perfect cover shot. She did her own glam and makeup. Despite having to do a reshoot, Naomi persevered and the final shots were selected.

Read the full story, here.

