Cuteness Overload: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Aeko In A Daze [Video]

Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Chris Brown’s newest addition to the family Aeko Brown is the most adorable baby! Breezy posted a video on his Instagram story catching a candid moment of his son in a daze. The cuteness meter has officially just broken.

On a serious note, Aeko Brown summed up how we all feel during this quarantine.

