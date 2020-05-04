CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Could This Be The Next Female R&B Battle?! [VIDEO]

The internet erupted Friday evening after news broke that the next ‘VERZUZ’ battle will kick off May 9th between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. Not only will this be the first female R&B battle, it’s between two artists with amazing music throughout their careers, and fans weren’t able to pick sides for this one, with most people declaring BOTH win already.

If you had to choose though, who would you pick in this head-to-head matchup?!

After this news broke, the internet already began to discuss the possibilities of these two female R&B artists squaring off next. It’s probably just wishful thinking though.

Also over the weekend, Jeezy joined Fat Joe for his IG Live series and was asked how he knew it was time to settle down and get married. He actually credited something Diddy had said and made him realize that the time was now to propose to Jeannie Mai. Despite this “positive” conversation, the internet still tried to drag Jeezy into some other relationship drama & Lore’l fills you in with that tea.

JOIN THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT! 

SEE ALSO: TV Takedown: 3 Takeaways From ‘The Last Dance’ + ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Announcement [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Booty Don’t Lie?!: Jennifer Lopez Teaching Shakira How To Shake It [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Couples We Love: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Couples We Love: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai [PHOTOS]

Couples We Love: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4865282" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty[/caption] After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home. PEOPLE first broke the news. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok. Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins! RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]  RELATED: And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Could This Be The Next Female R&B Battle?! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Last Stop: New York City To Close Subway…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Chingy Admits He And Tiffany Haddish Were Indeed…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Ari Lennox Talks Lacking Individuality In Music: “I…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
11 items
Thanks?: Candace Owens Suspended From Twitter For Encouraging…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close