Cincinnati: $1M Bond Set For Lockland Murder Suspect

$1M bond has been set for Lockland murder suspect.

Demetri Smith, 26, is held on a murder charge at the Hamilton County jail. Smith is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Tremell Jones Jr. on North Wayne Avenue late Wednesday, court records show. A grand jury is scheduled to consider the case for indictment in July. Smith was charged based on detectives’ investigation, witness statements and video surveillance, according to his criminal complaint.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

