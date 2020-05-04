Cincinnati: $1M Bond Set For Lockland Murder Suspect

$1M bond has been set for Lockland murder suspect.

Via: FOX19

Demetri Smith, 26, is held on a murder charge at the Hamilton County jail. Smith is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Tremell Jones Jr. on North Wayne Avenue late Wednesday, court records show. A grand jury is scheduled to consider the case for indictment in July. Smith was charged based on detectives’ investigation, witness statements and video surveillance, according to his criminal complaint.