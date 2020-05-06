On December 12, 2019, John Wall lost his best friend and mother, Frances Pulley due to Breast Cancer. John is a self-proclaimed Momma’s Boy so, despite the distance of Ms. Frances living in North Carolina, he was with her every step of the way during her treatments. Within that time, Wall became close with the staff at the hospitals and decided to give back publicly a small portion of what they’ve done for his family.

John Wall and The John Wall Family Foundation teamed up with Chick-fil-a to provide meals and masks to the first responders and healthcare workers at REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina (John’s Hometown) and Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Wall also spoke with a few of the nurses at these hospitals to get an inside look at what they have to deal with during this pandemic. He sends lots of Thanks and Love to those on the frontline. See the full clip below…

In Memory of His Mother, John Wall and His Family Foundation Donate Masks & Meals To Healthcare Workers was originally published on kysdc.com