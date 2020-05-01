CLOSE
Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Gabrielle Union’s sun-kissed skin is a naturally dewy picture of perfection. But the beloved actresses skin wasn’t always that way. Since being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gabrielle has been paying extra attention to skin.

In an effort to enhance her fresh face, she admitted to using bronzer from Fenty Beauty to give her skin an extra glow. That, combined with good lighting, equals golden hour magic.

Looking to spice up your Zoom meeting natural face look like Gabby? Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Caramel Cutie” will run you about $30.

Along with her skin, Gabby has been embracing her natural hair during quarantine.

She debuted a new hair do while showing off her skin and we’re wondering if she did it on her own (and which tutorial she used) or if she had help since Zaya Wade also debuted a new do.

 

Whatever it is, sis is looking goodt!

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
