Chingy Admits to Sleeping with Tiffany Haddish!

So, it turns out that Tiffany Haddish wasn’t lying about her tryst with Chingy back in the day! Chingy denied and the two went back and forth leaving us wondering if this was just another one of her outrageous stories. Now, Chingy is admitting that it happened.

Check out Tiffany telling Ellen about sleeping with Chingy below:

During an interview with Fox Soul, the rapper said that he denied it because he was drunk.

Watch Below…

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

When asked if he and Tiffany actually slept together, Chingy said, “I’ma keep it all the way authentic. But look so now I got to tell you what happened. I actually didn’t remember. I still don’t remember it to this day. So I had to call my brother who I know, know everything. And so I asked him, because back then I used to drink and sh*t and I was like a bowling ball, I was knocking ’em down. I’m talking about knocking ’em down.”

He continued, “So I call him and I’m like, ‘Ay man…did that happen?!’ He said, ‘Yeah that happened, I was with her friend. You had her. One night everybody was f***ed up. We was in my room, then you and her want to your room, then whoop de whoop.’ So it is what it is. It happened.”

There you have it. Mystery Solved… Our apologies for doubting you Tiffany!!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

