CLOSE
Autism Awareness Month
HomeAutism Awareness Month

The Children’s Home Highlight – Amanda Tipkemper

Amanda Tipkemper

Source: The Children’s Home

Amanda is the recipient of the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati’s Faces of Autism Professional Excellence Award, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati Presidential Award, and Applied Behavioral Services’ Award for Exemplary Professional Leadership. She has worked with individuals on the autism spectrum from early intervention to adulthood. Amanda has extensive experience developing and overseeing educational programs for students on the spectrum, consulting with schools and other organizations, and is very active in connecting community resources.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
young thug stretch summer jam
Young Thug Candidly Shares His Near Death Experience
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Diddy Says He Will Hold Black Votes Hostage
 13 hours ago
04.30.20
Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony IG Live…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Birth Of A Nation' Premiere
Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close