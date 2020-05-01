CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Young Thug Candidly Shares His Near Death Experience

young thug stretch summer jam

Source: young thug stretch summer jam / young thug stretch summer jam

Young Thug joined Offset and his friends for a virtual show on IG and got really personal with his fans. It seemed difficult for him to discuss the very scary near-death encounter, but you could tell he felt passionate about sharing it. I really appreciated how transperant he was with his health issues. This might be the beginning of rappers encouraging their fans to focus more on their health vs cappin.  Check out the story below.

via Complex

Offset teamed up with Young ThugRich the Kid, and SAINt JHN to hold a virtual music live stream titled Offset and Friends. The event, which was Presented by Oculus Venues and Supersphere, raised funds for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

During Young Thug’s performance, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he suffered from both kidney and liver failure.

Check out more from the performance and story here SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
young thug stretch summer jam
Young Thug Candidly Shares His Near Death Experience
 35 mins ago
04.30.20
Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Diddy Says He Will Hold Black Votes Hostage
 46 mins ago
04.30.20
Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony IG Live…
 11 hours ago
04.30.20
2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Birth Of A Nation' Premiere
Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date…
 24 hours ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close