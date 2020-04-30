The Bengals Say GoodBye to Andy Dalton

It’s the ending of an era for Andy Dalton and the Bengals. The Bengals are replacing him for first-round draft pick Joe Burrow. But will this change the course for the franchise? I’m looking forward to catching some Bengal’s games god willin, covid19 will run its course in time for football season!

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton‘s run with the Bengals is over, as the veteran quarterback is being released, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Dalton had been the Bengals’ primary starter since they selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft. Dalton, 32, led Cincinnati to the playoffs five times, though the Bengals lost in the wild-card round each time, and is the franchise’s career leader in touchdown passes.

